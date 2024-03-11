Harleigh Hepworth: Calls made for applause at Wolves match in tribute to teen
Calls have been made for Wolves fans to applaud in tribute to 17-year-old Harleigh Hepworth who was fatally stabbed at a city park.
The teenager, from Staffordshire, died of his injuries at Wolverhampton's West Park on Thursday afternoon, sparking police to launch a murder investigation.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrate's Court on Monday charged with his murder.
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.