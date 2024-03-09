Tributes for 'angel' Harleigh Hepworth left as Wolverhampton's West Park reopens amid murder investigation

The 17-year-old died in West Park after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon as families were enjoying an afternoon in the beauty spot.

Flowers, candles and notes were left overnight and there was a huge outpouring of emotion on social media as the teenager's family and friends struggled to come to terms with her death.

One of the notes left said: "Harleigh. XX. Rest peacefully now my angel. XX. Love Elicia."

A heartfelt message left to Harleigh

Most of the park was closed off to the public Thursday and Friday as police forensic specialists combed the park for clues including weapons used in the attack. However, this morning (Saturday) dog walkers, footballers and sight-seers returned to the beauty spot.

West Park was getting back to normal this morning (Saturday)

Thousands of runners were expected in the park for the weekly Park Run this morning (Saturday) but organisers posted on its website the event would be cancelled.

Park Run organisers posted: "Wolverhampton Park Run has been cancelled on March 9 due to the serious police incident in West Park.