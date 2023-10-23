Compton Care completes first phase of refurb to makeover inpatient unit in Wolverhampton

After the refurb at Compton Care

Wolverhampton-based Compton Care, which provides specialist palliative and bereavement support, has carried out the work to create a more modern, therapeutic and peaceful environment for patients and their families.

Seven of the 18 rooms have been revamped on the unit, which is located at the charity’s site in Compton and provides 24-hour expert care, treatment and support to people living with a life limiting condition.

Before the refurb at Compton Care

The refurbished rooms now include features such as practical panelling and calming décor to create a visually less clinical environment, as well as modern, interactive technology allowing patients to stay connected to family and friends at any time of the day or night.

The renovated rooms also feature fridge/freezers, allowing patients to keep chilled and frozen food and drinks at their bedside.

Rachel Overfield, chief executive officer and director of nursing at Compton Care, said: “We are delighted to have completed the first phase of our room renovation project and to see the patients and families we care for already benefitting from the enhanced environment.

"People will receive the same expert clinical care, but in calm, homely surroundings designed to have a positive impact on wellbeing and symptom management.

“To support the renovation work, we launched our Home Away from Home appeal and we have been heartened by the response from the public so far.”

To date, the Home Away from Home appeal has raised more than £40,000 and fundraising continues to complete the renovation of the remaining 11 rooms.

The total cost of the project will be funded through a variety of support including the appeal, trusts, grants and corporate partners.