Historic manor mixes cultures to provide unique open day

Cherry Morrison, Candice, Basil and Catherine Gabbidon and Ola Brown play a tune outside Wightwick Manor

Wightwick Manor and Gardens, in partnership with ReggaeRockz, was the setting for ‘Love Dis Ya Music - A History of Reggae Trail’ on Saturday, September 16.

The event was part of the Heritage Open Days festival, opening the doors of heritage venues across the country for people to explore and find out more about venues such as Wightwick Manor, which is set on the outskirts of Wolverhampton.

The trail, and accompanying music workshops, will take place around the property and grounds, culminating in a performance by acclaimed reggae artist Basil Gabbidon and the Gabbidon Band.

Birmingham-based guitarist and vocalist Basil was a founding member of the Grammy award winning reggae band Steel Pulse.

Consisting of a string quartet and African drummer, the Gabbidon Band will perform a unique blend of Caribbean and European sounds with a 21st century twist.

Reflecting on the history of slavery being the origin of reggae music, Basil said: “Out of sadness good things have come forth and, through music and love, we are all connected. Let’s Love Dis Ya Music to keep history and music alive.”

Arun Chand, volunteering and community officer at Wightwick Manor said: “We’re delighted to be hosting local reggae legend Basil Gabbidon, and other musicians, as they trace the history of reggae from Africa to the Caribbean to the UK, around the gardens and the manor.

“We planned this event to coincide with our Heritage Open Days weekend so that anyone who wants to come along can do so for free.”