Stabbing suspect arrested in armed Wolverhampton police raid on flat

The area around Guy Avenue and Luce Road in Wednesfield was closed off by armed police on Monday afternoon, with marked and unmarked police cars around the area and the roads taped off.
Police have confirmed a stabbing suspect was arrested in an armed police raid that brought a Wolverhampton neighbourhood to a standstill earlier this week.
The area around Guy Avenue and Luce Road in Wednesfield was closed off by armed police on Monday afternoon, with marked and unmarked police cars around the area and the roads taped off.