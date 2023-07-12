Bid for a signed Wolves shirt and football - and help students in Ukraine

University of Wolverhampton Students’ Union president Bisola Olatunji with the Wolves items up for auction to help students in Ukraine.

The ball is signed by players from the 2022/23 season and the shirt is from a League One game against Bristol City in January 2014, which Wolves won 3-1.

They went on to win the league that season, securing promotion to the Championship.

The auction is to raise money for students at the Nizhyn Mykola Gogol State University (NMGSU) in Ukraine – who are big Wolves fans.

This comes months after the University of Wolverhampton twinned with the university, one of the oldest in the country, based in the Chernihiv region.

Both institutions have been identifying ways to support NMGSU since the start of the conflict, creating a longer-term framework to work together to support students and academics in the Ukraine, as well as collaborating on a range of activities.

The SU has also been forging links with the NMGSU and students from each country have been sharing their own stories and experiences.

Students’ Union CEO Nirmla Devi said: “This is a great opportunity for us to help our fellow students during such a devastating time in their home nation. Thanks to Wolves for their kind donation.

“These auction items would be a great addition to any Wolves’ fan’s collection of memorabilia, and we hope they’ll raise plenty of money to support the Ukrainian students.”

Professor John Raftery, Interim Vice-Chancellor at the University of Wolverhampton, said: “This is a wonderfully creative initiative led by the Students’ Union and our students with the help of one of our key partners in the city, Wolves, to help raise money for NMGSU.

“The University of Wolverhampton places a great deal of emphasis about working in partnership and we know the sense of resolve that the academic team in Ukraine are showing during these difficult times.

“We very much admire the work of this team who are continuing to ensure that students can continue with their studies and I’m sure that this auction will bring the students from our two institutions together and further strengthen the partnership.”