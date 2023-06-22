Yellow weather warning issued with more heavy showers and thunderstorms on way

Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop from around 1pm today along with lightning, although the thunderstorms are said to steadily die out by 8pm on Thursday.
Disruptions to driving conditions and public transport services are possible, as they were in previous thunderstorms in the past couple of weeks where roads were flooded in the Black Country area, trees had fallen into roads amid the chaos of the treacherous conditions.
The yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office states:
There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
A chance of some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures
Delays to train services are possible
Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes