Three men wanted in connection with suspected Wolverhampton arson attack

By Isabelle Parkin

Police have appealed for help in identifying three men in connection to a suspected arson attack.

West Midlands Police have urged people with information to get in touch
The suspects were spotted at a shop in Lower Walsall Street in Wolverhampton on December 5 last year.

CCTV images show suspects using a ladder to access the property between 8.30pm and 9.10pm, with smoke seen coming from the building.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police on twitter, said: "The first man is described as around 5ft 11 inches tall and was wearing a dark puffer style jacket with a lighter patch across the shoulders and small black emblem to the arm. He also had on joggers and dark trainers, which were possibly Nike.

"The second man is approximately 5ft 9 inches tall and was wearing jogging style bottoms with a dark stripe down the leg from waist to calf. He had dark trainers, was hooded and wearing a dark woolly hat and possibly Nike trainers.

"The third man is 5ft 7 inches tall and wearing a woolly style hat, puffer style jacket, joggers and trainers which were white and dark and possibly Adidas."

People with information have been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website or by ringing 101 and quoting crime number 20/1014469/22

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

