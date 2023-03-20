Three men wanted in connection with suspected Wolverhampton arson attack

West Midlands Police have urged people with information to get in touch

The suspects were spotted at a shop in Lower Walsall Street in Wolverhampton on December 5 last year.

CCTV images show suspects using a ladder to access the property between 8.30pm and 9.10pm, with smoke seen coming from the building.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police on twitter, said: "The first man is described as around 5ft 11 inches tall and was wearing a dark puffer style jacket with a lighter patch across the shoulders and small black emblem to the arm. He also had on joggers and dark trainers, which were possibly Nike.

"The second man is approximately 5ft 9 inches tall and was wearing jogging style bottoms with a dark stripe down the leg from waist to calf. He had dark trainers, was hooded and wearing a dark woolly hat and possibly Nike trainers.

"The third man is 5ft 7 inches tall and wearing a woolly style hat, puffer style jacket, joggers and trainers which were white and dark and possibly Adidas."