Major bus timetable changes for Black Country services to come into force from next year

National Express West Midlands has revealed significant changes will take place on 32 routes under plans which will be introduced from January 1, 2023.

But the transport firm has said the majority of services would not change, or would only have minor timetable alterations to improve reliability on the routes.

It comes after chiefs at Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) – the region's transport body – revealed four routes would be axed due to financial pressures.

The incoming move would significantly affect 20 routes in the Dudley and Stourbridge area, six in Walsall, nine in Sandwell and five in Wolverhampton, with some being taken over by other operators.

Chris Gibbens, commercial director for National Express West Midlands, said: "We know that our bus services are lifelines to many communities and we have been working closely with Transport for West Midlands to protect services and ensure buses continue serving all parts of the region.

"As we move into a new year our priority is to continue building on the positive steps we are taking to improve the reliability of our services while we continue to provide a comprehensive network.

"We have carefully reviewed the network to make sure it fits with current demand and our customers should see an improved service, with greater certainty so they can reliably plan to get to where they need to go.

"I am both proud and thankful to our workforce who – throughout the challenging circumstances affecting our industry – are working incredibly hard to keep our customers moving.

"We appreciate the difficulties facing our customers too. With the cost of living pressures and many prices rising elsewhere, we are pleased to have frozen our fares once again - providing people of the West Midlands with the lowest bus fares in England."

The number 22 from Tipton to Wednesbury will be withdrawn from January 1, along with the 26 bus from Walsall to Blakenall and the 36 circular from Walsall to Alumwell. The number 30 from Darlaston to Bilston has also been canned.

National Express West Midlands services with significant changes in the Black Country:

For Stourbridge and the Dudley area:

2 | Merry Hill - Wrens Nest (via Brierley Hill, Russells Hospital and Dudley)

2A | Dudley - Russells Hall (via Ashenhurst Road)

Service 2A will be withdrawn. Service 2 will operate to a new timetable to improve reliability. Service 6 also provides links from Dudley to Russells Hall Hospital.

5 | Dudley - Kingswinford (via Russells Hall Hospital & Pensnett)

5A | Dudley -Wall Heath (via Russells Hall Hospital, Pensnett & Kingswinford)

Revised timetable run by Diamond on this TfWM contracted service. National Express West Midlands tickets will not be valid on the 5/5A.

10A | Stourbridge - Norton (Circular) (via Norton Road & Pedmore)

10C | Stourbridge - Norton (Circular) (via Pedmore & Norton Road)

The TfWM contracted service will be withdrawn. Service 7 provides some alternative travel options. Replacement service provided by Kev's Coaches service 88.

11 | Walsall - Merry Hill (via Wednesbury, Powis Avenue & Dudley)

11A | Walsall - Merry Hill (via Myvod, Wednesbury, Gospel Oak & Dudley)

The section of route between Dudley and Merry Hill will be replaced by new TfWM service 25 contracted to Diamond (National Express West Midlands tickets will not be valid on the 25). The route between Dudley and Walsall has minor timetable changes.

17 | Dudley - Stourbridge (via Gornal Wood, Kingswinford, Ashwood Park & Wordsley)

17A | Dudley - Stourbridge (via Gornal Wood Kingswinford & Wordsley)

17S | Dudley - Stourbridge (via Stickley, Gornal Wood, Kingswinford & Ashwood Park)

Will have a revised timetable operated by Diamond Buses. National Express West Midlands tickets will not be valid on the 17/17A/17S.

17H | Merry Hill - Halesowen (via Cradley Heath and Timbertree Estate)

This Transport for West Midlands contracted service is withdrawn. Service will be operated by Diamond Buses.

18 | Dudley - Merry Hill (via Netherton, Old Hill & Cradley Heath)

This service will be operated by another operator under contract to TfWM.

27 | Wolverhampton - Dudley (via Goldthorn Park, Sedgley, Gornal Wood)

27A | Wolverhampton - Dudley (via Goldthorn Park, Sedgley, Gornal Wood & Milking Bank)

Will have a revised timetable operated by Diamond Buses. National Express West Midlands tickets will not be valid on the 27/27A.

28 | Halesowen - Stourbridge (via Fatherless Barn, Cradley Heath, Merry Hill & Withymoor)

Will have a revised service and timetable operated by Diamond Buses on new Transport for West Midlands contracted services 142 & 142A. National Express West Midlands tickets will not be valid on the 142 & 142A.

42 | West Bromwich - Dudley (via Greets Green, Great Bridge & Tipton)

43 | West Bromwich - Bilston (via Greets Green, Great Bridge & Princes End)

The route revised to operate between West Bromwich and Tipton (42 operated by Diamond) and Bilston (43 operated by National Express West Midlands) only. The section of route between Tipton and Dudley will no longer run. Diamond's 229 provides an alternative service between Dudley and Tipton. In Tipton, buses on service 42 will change to operate a one way loop via Park Lane West, Mayfair Gardens, Victoria Road, Queens Road and Silvertrees Road.

57 | Stourbridge - Wall Heath (via Wordsley, Rangeways Road & Kingswinford)

Will have a revised timetable and be run by Diamond Buses on this TfWM contracted service. National Express West Midlands tickets will not be valid on the 57.

81 | Wolverhampton - Dudley (via Woodcross & Coseley)

Transport for West Midlands contracted evening and Sunday services will no longer be operated by National Express West Midlands.

WALSALL:

36 | Walsall - Alumwell (via Manor Hospital)

The route will change to start in Walsall Bus Station rather than at Bradford Place and there will be some changes to the timetable.

45 | Walsall - West Bromwich (via Yew Tree, Stone Cross & Charlemont Farm)

This route will be run by Diamond on a revised timetable as 45 & 45A. This will also replace Diamond’s current 401E. National Express West Midlands tickets will not be valid on the 45 & 45A.

159 | Walsall Garage - St Francis of Assisi School (School service - available to the general public)

This route will no longer serve Aldridge town centre which will be served by additional journeys on service 35.

881 | Palfrey - Barr Beacon School (School service - available to the general public)

One morning journey will extend to start at Bradford Place.

SANDWELL:

22 | Bearwood - Oldbury (via Warley & Langley)

This Transport for West Midlands contracted service will be run by Diamond with a revised timetable. National Express West Midlands tickets will not be valid on service 22.

46 | West Bromwich - Great Barr, Scott Arms (via Hamstead)

This service will be replaced by National Express West Midlands service 16 extending from Hamstead (Green Lane) to Scott Arms (where buses will terminate at TSB Bank on Walsall Road); and Diamond service 16A from West Bromwich to Hamstead. Alternatives are also available on National Express West Midlands route 5.

48 | West Bromwich - Northfield (via Londonderry, Bearwood, Harborne, Q.E. Hospital & Weoley Castle)

48A | West Bromwich - Bearwood (via Warley)

Service 48 will run between West Bromwich and Queen Elizabeth Hospital with service 48A largely unchanged. New TfWM contracted service 46 to Northfield, will replace parts of the withdrawn 48 and will be run by Stagecoach.

54 | West Bromwich - Worlds End (via Europa Village, Smethwick, Cape Hill & Brandhall)

54A | West Bromwich - Quinton, Tesco (via Europa Village, Smethwick, Cape Hill & Brandhall)

These journeys will now terminate at Worlds End rather than Quinton.

WOLVERHAMPTON:

50 | Wolverhampton - Wednesfield (via Linthouse Lane)

This Transport for West Midlands contracted service is withdrawn.

794 | Bushbury - Compton Park School (School service - available to the general public)