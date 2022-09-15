University graduate can't believe his success after featuring in Adidas campaign

Ezekiel Agumang

Ezekiel Agumang was living in Bilbao, Spain before he moved to the UK with his family at the age of 17.

After studying for a Higher National Diploma at Sandwell College, Ezekiel went on to study a BA (Hons) Sports Studies and Development degree at the University of Wolverhampton, following recommendations from his friends.

The 25-year-old says he was very nervous when he first started university, but the support he received on his course, boosted his confidence which led to a number of opportunities he never thought possible.

Following a successful placement with Sport 4 Life UK, Ezekiel scored a part-time football coaching role, alongside his studies.

A few months ago, Adidas visited Sport 4 Life UK as part of their content series with Common Goal to showcase how young people can find their path and strength through football.

Inspired by Ezekiel’s passion for sport, Adidas featured him in their campaign to showcase the impact he’s having on young people across Birmingham.

Ezekiel said: "It was a massive achievement for me to be featured in an Adidas campaign.

"Seeing my face on their website and on social media was so surreal, I couldn’t believe it.

"I’m really grateful to have studied at the University of Wolverhampton. The support I’ve had has been amazing, if it wasn’t for the Uni and Sport 4 Life – I wouldn’t be where I am today."

Ezekiel graduated with a 2:1 last week and continues to coach football with Sport 4 Life UK alongside his new full-time role at Think for the Future, mentoring young people across the West Midlands.

He added: "Sport means everything to me, I wanted to learn more about sport, and I wanted to show others the physical and mental benefits participating in sport can do.

"I’m proud to be doing exactly that in both my roles as a coach and a mentor and I look forward to where my love for sport will take me in the future."