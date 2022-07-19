The T-rex artwork which measures just 0.5mm.

Dr Willard Wigan MBE, known for his pieces of art including a model of the Queen for the Platinum Jubilee, designed the piece for the anniversary of Titus T.rex is King.

The exhibition – which opened last year and boasts the first real T-rex showcased in England for over a century – is situated at the Wollaton Hall's Natural History Museum.

And now Dr Wigan's piece, which sits within the eye of a needle, will be placed next to it – with visitors needing a microscope to properly view it at the Nottingham site.

The sculptor said: “It is a real honour to be exhibiting one of my sculptures alongside the breath-taking Titus T. rex exhibition. Wollaton Hall Natural History Museum is renowned for being home to rare specimens from across the globe, including Titus himself, which made it the perfect home for my T. rex sculpture.”

Dr Wigan said his work is about sending a message to humanity that just because people cannot see something, doesn't mean it doesn't exist. He added by placing his micro-sculpture alongside a real-life T. rex, it allows his message to be elevated.

The exhibition opened in July last year to international acclaim. More than 70,000 visitors have already met Titus and engaged with the bespoke interactive exhibition designed around him.

Rachael Evans, museums development manager at Nottingham City Museums and Galleries at Wollaton Hall, said: "It is an astonishing moment for us. We will have one the largest dinosaurs ever exhibited in the UK on display alongside one of the smallest. The T. rex that has been introduced to the exhibition is 0.5mm in size, with miniscule teeth made from glass.

"Since new information about the T. rex has been researched and made available, Willard has remodelled the sculpture to be as accurate as possible in his depiction. We can’t wait to see our visitors’ reaction to this new addition."