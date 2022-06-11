Wolverhampton to host service to honour Falklands fallen on 40th anniversary

Adrian Anslow was killed in the Falklands

The service, at the cenotaph next to St Peter's Collegiate Church in Wolverhampton, will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 40 years to the day since the Falkland Islands were liberated by British forces following Argentina's invasion.

Fred Bunce, of Wolverhampton Royal British Legion, said the family of Air Engineering Mechanic Adrian Anslow, killed when HMS Atlantic Conveyor came under attack, would be joining Falklands veterans for the ceremony.

Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels will also attend, along with a representative of the Lord Lieutenancy. Wolverhampton's three MPs had also been invited, Mr Bunce added.

Mr Bunce said the roll of honour listing those killed from the Parachute Regiment and Atlantic Conveyor would be read during the service.