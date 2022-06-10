Trams hit with problems just one day after services resumed

St George's, Wolverhampton, as the metro made a triumphant return just a day before services came into trouble again

After being suspended on March 19 for the third time in nine months due to cracks in the bodywork of the trams, 12 of West Midlands Metro's 29 trams hit the tracks yesterday.

However, issues stuck in Wolverhampton just one day in.

The trams could not run between Wolverhampton St George's and The Royal for a short period this afternoon just before 3pm, but were in operation from The Royal to Birmingham Bull Street.

However, the power issue was dealt with by 3.16pm and the service could continue to St George's, although there was a warning that there could be "slight delays".

⚠️ #WMMNew - 14:55 - Due to a tram fault , trams are not currently operating between Wolverhampton St George's and The Royal. Trams are running between the Royal and Bull St.. pic.twitter.com/kzQhPHOtyB — West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) June 10, 2022

✅ #WMMCleared - 15:16 - Trams are now able to run between Wolverhampton St George's and The Royal. There may be slight delays while service is resumed.. pic.twitter.com/I6U4TohtxD — West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) June 10, 2022

Tickets were accepted on the number 79 bus between Wolverhampton and Priestfield while the issue was being tackled.

The limited service resumed yesterday, with trams scheduled every 12-15 minutes between Wolverhampton St George's and Birmingham Bull Street, meaning the service does not currently stop at Grand Central for Birmingham New Street and beyond.

Passengers yesterday spoke of their "relief" that the service had resumed but their frustration at the problems which have plagued the tram service over the last twelve months.

And there was further frustration from Wolverhampton council leader Ian Brookfield today as it was revealed that the extension from the city's railway station to the St George's tram stop will not be ready for the Commonwealth Games as promised.