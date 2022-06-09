Relief from passengers as trams finally return to the Black Country

John Evans, 74, waiting for the tram.

There was an uproar from passengers across the region in March when services were suspended for the third time in nine months due to cracks in the bodywork of the trams.

Two and a half months later, the bright blue trams finally hit the tracks again, albeit on a limited service.

At St George's in Wolverhampton, as the trams make a triumphant return after being suspended.

Twelve of the 29 trams are back in service, operating a limited service every 12-15 minutes between Wolverhampton St George's and Birmingham Bull Street, meaning the service will not stop at Grand Central or Library for the time being.

Passengers today spoke of their relief that the service was finally back up and running, and their frustration that issues have persisted for so long.

Surinder Singh, from Wolverhampton, regularly uses the trams and said the return "was a long time" coming, while Thomas Fullard from Bilston was frustrated that he'd had to rely on bus services.

Surinder Singh, waiting for the tram at The Crescent in Bilston.

The 85-year-old veteran said: "It's had a big impact. I'm coming up to 86 and it's a long walk to the bus station and the buses are no good – sometimes you wait half an hour, three quarters of an hour for them.

"I've always said we shouldn't have them from Spain, we should have trams made in England."

John Evans, also from Bilston, agreed with Thomas.

"Why can't we manufacture them in this country? We've got Lombard up the road. We should have British trams," the 74-year-old said.

He added: "The problems have been terrible. I'm very glad they're back because the trams are convenient for me.

"I wouldn't blame anybody for it - the track record of the people who make these trams is not very good, so somebody ought to have a bit of common sense and look to this country before they look abroad."

Malcolm and Annette Ford, from Bilston, are also relieved the services have resumed, due to frustration over car parking and bus services.

Malcolm and Annette Ford from Bilston, waiting for the tram at The Crescent.

The couple usually use tram services three or four times a week.

Annette, 68, said: "I think it has had a big impact on us. It's definitely a relief. We're really pleased they're back on.

"There were lots of people struggling to get to work and the buses are more expensive than the trams."

Malcolm, 71, added: "Well, it's a lot better isn't it? Better than getting the bus.

"We take the car sometimes to Wolverhampton but parking's a nightmare.

"This is convenient – you're dropped off right in town and we're back home over the road."