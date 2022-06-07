West Midlands Metro Trams set for return on Thursday after third suspension in nine months

Tram services will return on Thursday after being suspended since March 19

Services were halted in March after cracks were discovered in the bodywork of the trams, bringing them to a halt for the third time in nine months and sparking fury from people across the region.

Pressure mounted as people questioned whether the trams would be up and running in time for the Commonwealth Games, which will be hosted in Birmingham over the summer.

However, it has finally been revealed that services will resume on Thursday and initially run every 12-15 minutes throughout the day, running between Wolverhampton St George's and Birmingham Bull Street.

This means the trams will not yet travel to Birmingham New Street and beyond.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "Following the successful testing of the first trams to undergo body panel replacements, we are now able to restore passenger services between Wolverhampton St George’s and Birmingham Bull Street on Thursday June 9.

"The number of repaired trams, along with the new trams which have successfully completed their testing and commissioning, means that we are able to deliver a consistent service.

"Initially trams will run every 12-15 minutes throughout the day.

"Customers can check the West Midlands Metro website or follow our social media channels for the most up to date service information.

"Trams may be busy in peak times so customers can check ahead and plan their journey using the heat map on our app and website.

"We continue to work closely with the manufacturer to accelerate the repair programme and, as more trams become available, we will review the service that we are able to provide.