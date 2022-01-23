Molineux fire: Smoke pours from Wolves stadium as 20 firefighters called

Smoke pouring out above Molineux overnight. Photo: SammiieHughes

Smoke was pouring out above the Wolves stadium at around 2.45am, however it has not yet been confirmed where the smoke was coming from.

Footage posted on social media showed the fire alarms going off and an automated PA message playing asking people to leave the stadium.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said they were called at 1.56am and the first crew arrived at the scene in five minutes.

However the service said there were not yet any details available about if or where a fire had broken out.

Firefighters from Wolverhampton, Fallings Park, Willenhall and Bilston were all sent to the football ground on Waterloo Road, where the nearby street was cordoned off.

Police and paramedics are also thought to have been sent, however there have been no reports of any injuries.