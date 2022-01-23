Notification Settings

WATCH: Smoke from Molineux fire pours into Wolverhampton sky

By Harry LeatherWolverhamptonPublished:

Video shows the moment smoke poured out across Wolverhampton after a fire broke out at Molineux.

Smoke pouring above Molineux after a fire broke out in the Billy Wright stand. Photo: Kyle Hughes
The footage shows smoke rising into the city sky from a blaze which started in a conference suite at the stadium.

The fire broke out just before 2am on Sunday and led to around 20 firefighters from across the city being sent to the Wolves ground. It is thought to have been started accidentally by an electrical appliance.

Nobody was in the bar area of the events area in the Billy Wright stand when the fire began and the blaze was fully out after around two hours.

Local residents reported hearing sirens in the area, which is not unusual close to the city centre late at night, before seeing the smoke above the football ground.

The fire broke out in the Billy Wright stand

Waterloo Road was closed while the blaze was dealt with and fire crews left the scene at 6.45am before returning at 9am to check the area.

Read the full report here.

Video footage: Kyle Hughes.

Harry Leather

By Harry Leather

Group Digital Editor@hleather_star

