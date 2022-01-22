Notification Settings

Drone stops play in Brentford vs Wolves clash

By Liam KeenWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

Wolves' away trip at Brentford was remarkably paused in the first half after a drone was flown over the stadium.

The offending drone (Getty)
The game had already been stopped for several minutes after a clash of heads between Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry when, only minutes after the game restarted, a drone was spotted above the Brentford Community Stadium.

Jose Sa looks at drone (Getty)

It hovered high in the sky above the centre circle and referee Peter Bankes was forced to stop play and order the players to return to the dressing room as per the Premier League rules, in the interest of safety.

The drone then flew around the field for several minutes before flying off towards central London, before a helicopter then flew low over the stadium - although it is not known if that was linked to the incident.

After around 15 minutes of delays the players returned to the field and had a short warm-up before resuming play in the 45th minute with 19 minutes of time added on.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

