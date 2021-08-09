Cannock Road crash survivor still critical in hospital as investigation continues

Tributes at the scene of the crash on Cannock Road

Alfie Peakman remains in a critical condition in hospital following the crash which happened on the outskirts of Wolverhampton just before 4am on Sunday, August 1.

The 22-year-old was the only survivor when the convertible Audi he was in crashed into a telegraph pole and a tree on Cannock Road in Westcroft, near Essington.

Will Craddock and Kaya Morrison-Taylor, both aged 22 and from Walsall, died at the scene.

The car the men were in had been chased by police before the crash happened, following an incident outside Fever nightclub in Cannock which left a man seriously injured.

Due to the involvement of Staffordshire Police officers pursuing the Audi, the investigation into the crash is being carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A spokesman for the IOPC said on Monday that the investigation remained in its early stages.

The convertible Audi ended up in a hedge after crashing in the early hours. Photo: SnapperSK

"After we were notified by Staffordshire Police, we sent investigators to the scene and police post incident procedure to begin gathering information," the spokesman said.

"We declared an independent investigation later in the morning.

"Our investigation is still at an early stage and so far we have gathered initial accounts from the officers involved. We have also started to review police body-worn video footage."

Meanwhile dozens of tributes have been left at the crash scene in memory of Mr Craddock and Mr Morrison-Taylor, who had recently become a father.

Flowers, balloons, cards, candles and t-shirts were left at the side of Cannock Road where the owner of the garden that the car ended up in had put up a sign dedicated to the crash victims.

T-shirts have been made in memory of Kaya Morrison-Taylor and Will Craddock

Thousands of pounds has also been raised towards the funerals of both men, with £1,800 raised for Mr Craddock and £1,465 for Mr Morrison-Taylor.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell added: "Our thoughts are with the men’s family and friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident.

"We have contacted both families of the men who died to explain our role and how our inquiries will progress."