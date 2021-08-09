Witness appeal after attack outside Cannock nightclub

A man was assaulted outside Fever nightclub in Cannock, which is opposite the police station

A man in his 30s was left with a serious head injury after being attacked near Fever nightclub in Cannock in the early hours of August 1.

The incident happened in Wolverhampton Road at around 3.40am and has been linked to a police chase through Staffordshire and a crash which killed two people.

Staffordshire Police said that two men were witnessed running from the scene of the attack, past the police station which is opposite Fever, towards Newhall Street.

The force has now urged anyone with information to come forward.

Around 20 minutes after police were called to the assault, 22-year-olds Will Craddock and Kaya Morrison-Taylor were killed when the Audi they were in crashed on Cannock Road on the outskirts of Wolverhampton.

The convertible car had been pursued by police before it left the road, hit a telegraph pole and ended up in a hedge.

Alfie Peakman, also 22, survived but remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is investigating the crash due to the involvement of Staffordshire Police officers in the chase, previously confirmed the car had been chased after the assault.

Any witnesses or people with information regarding the assault are asked to contact police on 101, Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 123 of August 1.