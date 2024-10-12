Hunt for gunman continues as Walsall police powers extended in response to shooting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police has extended its stop and search powers across Walsall in response to the serious incident on Friday morning.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries after being found on Charles Foster Street, Darlaston, and is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Section 60 powers which allow the police to search people without the need to have reasonable grounds have been extended until 9.30am on Sunday. They apply for the whole of Walsall borough.

The West Midlands Police force has said extra officers will be out on the streets to offer reassurance to residents following the shooting.

Charles Foster Street, in Darlaston, where the armed police drama unfolded on Friday

A spokesman said: "The powers have been extended to keep everyone safe.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation and would appeal for witnesses or people with information, especially mobile or dashcam footage, to contact us.

"They can do that via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting log number 944 of 11 October."

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

A map of Walsall borough. across which the section 60 powers apply

Speaking yesterday, a spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by police to a shooting on Charles Foster Street in Darlaston just after 9am.

"An ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man with serious injuries.

"He was treated by ambulance staff before being conveyed to hospital."