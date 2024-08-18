Police arrest another man in connection with last month's Walsall disorder

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers acted on information and stopped a vehicle in Thorpe Road, Palfrey yesterday afternoon (Saturday).

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with armed disorder in Reedswood Lane on July 31.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "The man remains in police custody today.

"We've already charged a man, and made a series of arrests, in connection with the disorder last month and our enquiries remain ongoing.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/720593/24."

"You can also contact us with any images or details, alternatively, ring independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."

The police also swooped on two men earlier this weekend.

In the incident on the evening of July 31 a gun was fired and people were stabbed. Four men were taken to hospital.

After armed West Midlands Police officers stopped the car in the Delves yesterday, officers recovered an axe and a second man, aged 24, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. Both men were taken into custody for questioning.