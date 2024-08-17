Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over Walsall violence that left four men in hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Armed police acting on information stopped a car in West Bromwich Road in the Delves on Friday and arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, in connection with serious violence in Reedswood Lane last month.

In that incident on the evening of July 31 a gun was fired and people were stabbed. Four men were taken to hospital.

After armed West Midlands Police officers stopped the car in the Delves yesterday, officers recovered an axe and a second man, aged 24, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. Both men were taken into custody for questioning.

Police have already charged another man with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Mohammed Sajid, aged 37, was detained at Birmingham Airport earlier this month before he was due to take a flight out of the country.

Enquiries into the violence in Reedswood Lane are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police using Live Chat on the force website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/720593/24.

You can also contact police with any images or information on the dedicated incident portal: mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ24C02-PO1.

Alternatively, ring independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.