'I heard fighting then gunshots': Terrified residents recall Walsall shooting and stabbing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Those living in and around Reedswood Lane, Birchills, Walsall, were woken at around 11.50pm last night when a gun was fired at a car during a fight at around 11.50pm on Wednesday.

Four people ended up in hospital, with two of them in a serious condition, while a vehicle was covered in tarpaulin as police recovered a gun and machete from the scene.

The morning after, locals recalled what they heard, and spoke about how this latest violent episode has left them 'terrified'.

The incident has left four people with injuries

Sharma Choudhary, 45, said: "I heard fighting and shouting, but then it was what sounded like a gunshot. I've never heard one so it's hard to tell.

"I remember waking my husband and he told me to get away from the window. It's terrifying. We live in this area. It feels like you can't even walk down the street now."

One person has been arrested following the brawl

Residents looked uneasy as they left their homes on Thursday, many of whom had to pass the covered vehicle and two tents set up outside the Premier convenience store.