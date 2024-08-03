Police have extra stop and search powers until tomorrow as they continue to investigate Walsall violence

https://www.westmidlands.police.uk/

The Section 60 powers were introduced on Thursday after a man was shot and three people stabbed in Reedswood Lane, Birchills the day before. Four men were taken to hospital with injuries.

The powers – which allow officers to stop and search people withought the need for reasonable grounds – have been extended until 10am on Sunday morning.

A second person - a 16-year-old boy - was arrested yesterday and was due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "As always, our main focus is on keeping everyone safe and we have extra officers in the area to offer reassurance.

"Our investigation into the incident in Birchills continues and a teenager remains in custody for questioning.

If you have information you can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/720593/24.

You can also contact us with any images or details here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ24C02-PO1

Alternatively, call y Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.