Police have extra stop and search powers until tomorrow as they continue to investigate Walsall violence
Police will continue to have extra powers to use in Walsall until tomorrow morning as they investigate trouble in the Birchills area of the town
The Section 60 powers were introduced on Thursday after a man was shot and three people stabbed in Reedswood Lane, Birchills the day before. Four men were taken to hospital with injuries.
The powers – which allow officers to stop and search people withought the need for reasonable grounds – have been extended until 10am on Sunday morning.
A second person - a 16-year-old boy - was arrested yesterday and was due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court this morning.
A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "As always, our main focus is on keeping everyone safe and we have extra officers in the area to offer reassurance.
"Our investigation into the incident in Birchills continues and a teenager remains in custody for questioning.
If you have information you can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/720593/24.
You can also contact us with any images or details here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ24C02-PO1
Alternatively, call y Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.