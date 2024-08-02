Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shooting in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The police force said it had arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after four people were injured during an armed disorder in Walsall earlier this week.

The young boy was taken into custody this morning, where he will remain as officers carry out enquiries.

It comes as a 26-year-old man, who they arrested on suspicion of wounding, was placed on bail as investigations continue.

The arrests follow a violent incident which led to four men being taken to hospital with injuries, following reports of fighting and a gun being fired at a car in Reedswood Lane, Birchills, at around 11.50pm on Wednesday night.

Incident near Bentley Lane, Walsall

One man was discharged shortly after, arrested and taken into custody while three other men remain in hospital.

None of the men are now believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

West Midlands Police said it knows others are involved and is carrying out CCTV - and other enquiries - to identify them.

It is working to establish why the incident happened and has asked anyone with information to speak to them as the level of violence is 'unacceptable and won't be tolerated'".

