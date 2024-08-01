Express & Star
Walsall roads closed off and car covered in tarpaulin after overnight incident

Streets in an area of Walsall have been cordoned off this morning after a serious incident overnight.

By David Stubbings
Published
Last updated

A car has been covered in tarpaulin outside the Premier convenience store on Old Birchills, while two smaller forensic tents have been erected next to it.

Roads including Old Birchills and Reedswood Lane have been closed off by police.

Police at the scene on Old Birchills, Walsall

More to follow.

