Civic leaders offer heartfelt condolences to Southport after stabbing tragedy

Councillor Garry Perry, the Leader of Walsall Council, and Councillor Anthony Harris, the Mayor of Walsall, have released a joint statement to offer their sincere condolences to the community after the attack on Monday, which left three young girls dead and several others seriously injured.

Councillor Perry and Councillor Harris said that the attack was a tragedy that had touched their hearts and spoke about knife crime and their efforts as part of Walsall Council to tackle it and keep communities safe.

The joint statement from Councillor Garry Perry, the Leader of Walsall Council, and Councillor Anthony Harris, the Mayor of Walsall said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear about the horrific knife attack on young children at a dance workshop in Southport yesterday.

The tragedy on Monday has seen tributes left at the scene and messages of condolence sent. Photo: James Speakman/PA Wire.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the community of Southport and our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this difficult time.

“Too many lives are lost to knife crime. The horror of this attack, which left three children dead and many more seriously hurt, is a tragedy that has touched our hearts.

“Knife crime needs to stop. As a council, we are really concerned about knife crime and are fully committed to help reduce it.

"It remains a critical issue affecting many communities and we are working closely with partners to keep our communities safe.”