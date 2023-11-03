Councillor John Collingswood, or Jack as he was known affectionately, served the Bilston East ward for more than 17 years, having first been elected in 1983.

Mr Collingswood, who lived in Bilston for all of his adult life, died in 2008, aged 76, following a long battle with vascular dementia.

A plaque dedicated to the late councillor was unveiled at Bilston Town Hall on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by his family, friends and former colleagues.

Amongst those in attendance was Mr Collingswood's son, Councillor Craig Collingswood, his daughter, Abby, and Wolverhampton Council leader, councillor Stephen Simkins.

The plaque was unveiled in a ceremony attended by the late councillor's family, friends and former colleagues

Councillor Craig Collingswood said: "This came about when my daughter sent a letter to Councillor Stephen Simkins asking for some kind of recognition for my dad, as he served the council, the Labour Party, the people of Bilston and the wider community for almost two decades.

"Because of this terrible disease – vascular dementia – he never quite got to 20 years. And when you serve 20 years as a councillor you get Alderman status, but sadly my dad didn’t manage that.

"It’s really only just recently that people are starting to understand dementia and the impact it has on families. It’s a truly terrible thing when someone you have known and loved all your life suddenly doesn’t know who you are.

"Wolverhampton Council has done some fantastic work in becoming a dementia-friendly authority. My dad was a very well-known and loved character and it was very sad seeing him go to that demise, so to unveil this fitting tribute today for everything he did is a great honour."

Council leader Stephen Simkins described his former colleague as having been a "true pillar" in the community.

He said: "Jack Collingswood was a true pillar of the community and it was a pleasure to work alongside him.

"He was presented with a Merit award by the Labour Party for loyal and long-standing service and if his health would have allowed, would have continued as a councillor to achieve rightful recognition for his dedicated service to the people of Bilston and Wolverhampton.

"Unfortunately, due to failing health he was unable to continue representing the community of Bilston as a councillor and was forced to retire without being awarded ‘Alderman’ status so it’s only fitting now that we have this plaque in place."

In addition to his role as a councillor, Mr Collingswood served on numerous committees including most notably as chair of the personnel.

He also worked as convener at one of Bilston's largest employers at the time, Cannon Industries, as well as serving as the West Midlands district secretary of the engineering trade union, the AEU, which is now known as Unite.