New programme introduced to Walsall residents aims to help advocate for more healthy lifestyle choices

The programme will be accessible to the community on Wednesday, November 1, and aims to promote healthier lifestyle choices.

Be Well Walsall, commissioned by Walsall Council, will be delivered by Maximus, a leading provider of health and wellbeing services.

The service will offer free support that empowers residents to improve their wellbeing, by making healthier lifestyle choices by aiding and educating them to quit smoking, manage their weight and access NHS health checks.

According to healthy life expectancy data from 2018 to 2020, both men and women in Walsall have a healthy life expectancy lower than the national average; 59 for men and 58.4 for women, compared to 63.1 (men) and 63.9 (women) in England.

To address this, Be Well Walsall will be available for residents who need support in making positive and sustainable lifestyle changes by offering flexible support to help them improve their wellbeing and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

In order to combat these issues direct, personalised advice and signposting is going to be given to existing local organisations and groups.

Group support and NHS Health Checks will be delivered with key partners, including Slimming World, Weight Watchers and Health Diagnostics.

Support through the wellbeing service will be face-to-face and online, whilst in-person support will be delivered within community venues across the borough to ensure accessibility to all residents.

Councillor Gary Flint, Portfolio Holder for Wellbeing, Leisure and Public Spaces at Walsall Council, said: “I welcome the launch of Be Well Walsall, bringing together a number of services to support Walsall residents with their journey to maintain or improve their health and wellbeing and lead active, fulfilling and independent lives.

"I encourage residents to have a look at what is on offer and to begin making those small, simple steps to see the difference in their overall wellbeing."

Margaret McNab, Managing Director of Health at Maximus, said: “Simple changes, whether that be quitting smoking or managing weight, can have a huge impact on a person’s health.

"Be Well Walsall provides the advice, support and techniques that will help people live a healthier life, and we’re excited to be working with local partners to make a real difference to the health of the town.”