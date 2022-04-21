More than 100 new air purification devices installed at Walsall Manor Hospital

More than 100 new air purification devices have been installed at Walsall Manor Hospital

GAMA healthcare delivered and installed the devices, with support and help from Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), Estates and Facilities and Electrical and Biomedical Engineering (EBME) services.

The devices will benefit patients receiving treatment as well as staff working there as they capture airborne pathogens like bacteria, fungi and viral aerosols alongside particles and odours.

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust is one of the first in the country to purchase these to a large scale.

Rediair is an instant air purification device, providing clean air where and when needed while capturing particulates, odours and more than 99 per cent of airborne pathogens.

Along with other infection prevention interventions, improving indoor air quality is part of the trust’s holistic approach to reduce the risk of transmission of respiratory pathogens.

Amy Wallett, head of infection prevention and control, said: "I am really pleased that we are one of the first trust’s in the country to purchase these to a large scale to help protect our patients and staff.

"We have learnt a lot in the last two years during the pandemic and have increased our understanding of the importance of indoor air quality.

"This is fantastic progress and I feel really proud that we have implemented these devices here at Walsall.

“Delivery, assembling and installation of 134 devices in one day was no easy task.