Police warn person responsible for spitting on patrol car in Stafford to expect visit

The force said that a person had spat phlegm over one of the unattended cars while officers were conducting enquiries in the Stafford area.

It also said that the person had been captured on CCTV and would be identified.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "Thanks to the lovely individual who decided to spit phlegm all over one of our unattended cars whilst we were conducting enquiries in the Stafford area.

"We hope you have a great day whoever you are.

"Unfortunately for that person, it was captured on CCTV."