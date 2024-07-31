Police name woman found dead at Stafford property as murder probe continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rebecca Simkin, aged 31, was found at Eagle House at around 10.30am.

Rebecca Simkin

The property – managed by Midland Heart – offers temporary accommodation for those who find themselves homeless between the ages of 18 and 64.

Eagle House, a temporary housing facility in Stafford run by Midland Heart which was the scene of a death on Monday

Specialist officers continue to support the victim's family and a 44-year-old man, from Stafford, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

A statement from Midland Heart said they were supporting people living and working at the residence.

It said:"On Monday morning we became aware of an issue in a tenant’s apartment at Eagle House.

Police tape can still be seen at the back of Eagle House in Newport Road where 31-year0old Rebecca Simkin was found dead on Monday morning.

"We immediately called the police and are supporting them as they investigate. Since then we have made sure additional support was made available to tenants and colleagues at Eagle House.

Police are still on the scene at Eagle House in Newport Road, Stafford after the death of a young woman on Monday

“We also send our thoughts and sympathies to the victim’s family and friends.”

Police remained on the scene this morning – anyone with information on the incident is asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 194 of 29 July or by messaging using Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.