Forensic police teams pictured at Stafford murder scene

Forensics teams were pictured outside Eagle House on Newport Road, in Stafford this morning (July 31).

Staffordshire Police previously stated that they were called to a property on Newport Road on Monday morning (July 29) and that they were treating the death as ‘unexplained as our investigations continue’.

Yesterday they announced that officers had arrested a man aged 44 on suspicion of murder.

Extra officers have been brought in today from.Stoke on Trent and are continuing their enquiries inside and outside the building which is close to the train station.

Police forensics teams investigate 'unexplained' death in Stafford

Eagle House offers temporary accommodation for those who find themselves homeless between the ages of 18 and 64.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Stafford. We were called at 10.25am yesterday morning (Monday 29 July) to reports that a woman had died at a property on Newport Road.

"A 44-year-old man, from Stafford, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody. "Detectives have been granted extra time to interview the suspect."

Eagle House on Newport Road in Stafford

They are asking for anyone who can help with their enquiries to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 194 of 29 July or by messaging using Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.