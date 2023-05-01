Notification Settings

Delays on rail services after barrier fault at level crossing

By James VukmirovicStaffordPublished:

Passengers heading into and out of Staffordshire by rail have been hit with delays after a fault with barriers at a level crossing.

Rail services around Stafford and Crewe were blocked after a barrier fault
West Midlands Railway put out a message to inform travellers of the issue, which happened on the line between Stafford and Crewe at around 4.30pm on Monday.

It meant that all lines were blocked and train services running through the stations were delayed, with the delay set to run until around 6pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing between Stafford and Crewe, all lines are blocked.

"The barriers are not working correctly, so trains are at a standstill.

"Train services running through these stations may be delayed.

"Disruption is expected to last until around 18:00 today (01 May)."









