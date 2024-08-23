Weekend of bank holiday fun set for South Staffordshire pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Elms in Shareshill will host a "Barons Summer Party" over the August Bank Holiday weekend for families, with lots of free entertainment planned for adults and kids alike.

A ‘Glampervan’ will be parked in the grounds of the pub from Friday selling a variety of freshly prepared cocktails and gin and tonics, with free live music by popular artist Kev Ruby Austin at 9pm.

On Saturday, children will be able to enjoy a free and interactive live Dinosaur show at 2pm, whle Liam Ball will be entertaining customers on the Saturday night singing mixed covers from 9pm.

The event continues on Sunday and on Monday, there is a scavenger hunt throughout the village finishing at The Elms with goody bags for children who complete the hunt and a Baron’s colouring competition with prizes too.

The weekend is being organised by Davenports, owners of the Elms, with associate marketing director Katie McPhilimey saying it would be a fun weekend for all.

She said: “Our very own Baron Davenport likes to give back to customers, and this generous weekend of fun for all ages should prove extremely popular.

"Our partners, Tanqueray and London essence have teamed-up to provide the Glampervan, so people can savour handcrafted cocktails in the sunshine.

"I’m most excited by the interactive Dinosaur show, the babies are cute, but the T-Rex is particularly awesome.”

Baron Wayne Davenport said: “What a way to finish the official holiday season than to host a weekend of fun for our valued customers.

"I really do hope people tap into and enjoy the free entertainment we’ve lined-up at The Elms.”

To find out more about the timings of the live entertainment and shows, and to book in for the scavenger hunt, go to theelmspub.co.uk