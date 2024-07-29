Major £200k road repairs project near Wolverhampton is now complete

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The work was carried out on Elliotts Lane, in Codsall, by Staffordshire County Council improvement scheme on Elliotts Lane, included reconstruction and resurfacing of the carriageway.

Repairs were also done to the crossings, kerbs and ironworks as well as cutting back the vegetation on the footpath.

The scheme is part of a wider £50m investment in the county’s roads over the next three years.

The county's highways director James Bailey said: “It’s great to get yet another scheme completed and I’d like to thank people for their patience during the two weeks of work.

“We know that good roads are really important for people and for our local economy, which is why we are investing more than £50 million in highways over the next three years.

"This is a well-used road and with the new surface. I’m sure people will notice a real difference in their journeys.”

The scheme saw temporary traffic lights installed in the vicinity of Yew Tree Gardens and the traffic island at Watery Lane and at the junction of Bilbrook Road.