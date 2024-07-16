'Welcome back': Singing sensation helps to reopen popular curry house following refurb

The Curry Inn, on Church Road, Brewood, celebrated its 30th birthday with a visit from a celebrity as it reopened its doors following a much-needed refurbishment.

The inn served its first hungry customer in July 1994, opening its doors for all Brewood residents to enjoy.

Sam Uddin, manager of The Curry Inn, was joined by former Britain's Got Talent star Jean Martyn as they cut the ribbon to mark the start of four days worth of anniversary celebrations.

Balloons were placed in the resturant to mark the fantastic anniversary

Mr Uddin said: "It's been absolutely fantastic. We are all extremely tired after the refurbishment, but it is looking absolutely fantastic in here.