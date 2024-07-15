Allez! Pupil admiring the best of French arts and culture

Our neighbours may not have done too well in the recent European Football Championship, but their sporting and cultural prowess is being admired by staff and pupils at St Nicholas CE First School, in Belvide Gardens, in Codsall near Wolverhampton.

The staff and children took part in the special day trying out the language and sport activities.

And with the cycling road race the Tour de France currently underway, many of the 330 pupils road their bicycles to school for their own tournament held in the grounds off Chillington Drive.

To mark the Paris Olympics which is due start later this month a model of the Eiffel Tower is also on display decorated with flags. The cafe is also adorned with with red, white and blue bunting and pictures of famous faces.

Head Jodie Parker with cycling pupils

Headteacher Jodie Parker said: "Children in years three and four learn French as part of their modern foreign languages curriculum, but the whole school had the opportunity to visit the French Cafe, asking for items using the vocabulary and sampling delicacies.

Kayleigh Wild tries some traditional French food with some of the pupils at St Nicholas CE First School in Codsall.

"It seemed an ideal time to do it as well with the Tour De France on and the Olympics coming up –many of the children brought their bikes in and some of the younger ones are only just learning to cycle so it was a good opportunity for them to practice and a fun day all round for staff and pupils."