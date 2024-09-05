Man in court accused of owning two dogs who attacked and killed Staffordshire father
The case of a man accused of owning two dogs who attacked and killed a man in Stonnall has been referred to crown court.
James Trimble-Pettit, aged 31, appeared before Cannock Magistrates Court this morning on two charges of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control.
Ian Price aged 52, died on September 14 last year when he was attacked by the XL bully dogs, one a champagne coloured female and the other a white male.
Trimble-Pettit, of Tye Lane, Fradley, made no indication of plea to the two charges.
The death of Mr Price saw a candlelit vigil held in his memory and a service at St Peter's Church in Stonnall where prayers were said.
The judge said the case was so serious it could only be dealt with at crown court, with a hearing date at Stafford Crown Court set for October 7.