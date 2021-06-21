Man with cerebral palsy launches flower business in Lichfield

Inclusive Entrepreneur Monzur Miah has launched his new online business Monty's Flowers

Monzur Miah, who lives in Walsall, has set up Monty's Flowers after he decided to make his long-standing dream a reality.

It has seen him take part in pop-up events at the Plant Plot Garden Village, Lichfield, to showcase his silk and wooden flowers.

He said: "I’ve had cerebral palsy since birth – my disability affects all of my limbs and my ability to swallow and speak. I use a motorised wheelchair to get around and an electronic talk box and sign language to communicate.

"One of my aspirations has always been to become an entrepreneur and I certainly don't want my disability to hold me back. So against the odds – and the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions – I launched Monty’s Flowers with the support and assistance of the Inclusive Entrepreneur Network, run by Universal Inclusion.

"I would like to be a role model for other disabled people, so that they do not let their disabilities prevent them from achieving their goals."

The 41-year-old, who has been named the Emerging Entrepreneur in the UK APPG for Inclusive Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards 2020, has also been nominated for the 2021 Positive Role Model (Disability) award at the National Diversity Awards.

He added: "In my business, I am dedicated to sourcing and presenting my customers with beautiful luxury artificial silk flowers and other products to enhance their home and surroundings. My vision is to bring the quality of comfortable cosiness to homes everywhere in the UK.

"Since the Covid-19 restrictions have started to lift, I have started using a pop up cabin at the Plant Plot Garden Village in Lichfield. I plan to use the cabin most weekends. Using the cabin not only enables customers to see the flowers in person, but also enables me to engage with the public and customers meet the person.

"My future aspirations are to have a number of shops across the country. Monty’s Flowers is the first step towards my vision."

Mr Miah said he will be crowd-funding shortly to build an outside office in his garden, due to him having limited space inside his home.

The entrepreneur has worked for various organisations including SCOPE, Walsall Partnership Board, Walsall LINK, National Centre for Independent Living, HealthWatch Walsall and others.