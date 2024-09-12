Celebrities to appear in Staffordshire football match in support of men's mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Week, Hednesford Town is inviting residents to join them at their home Keys Park this Sunday.

A host of stars including actors Stephen Graham, Danny Dyer and Jake Wood, reality TV star Callum Best, and ex-professional footballer Deon Burton will take to the pitch at 3pm, playing in memory of Michael Steede and Kieran Lavin, who sadly lost their lives to suicide.

Ex-Eastenders actor Ricky Groves will also make a guest appearance, compèring the event that is raising funds for men’s mental health charity ManUp.

Keys Park will host the match

Operations Manager at Hednesford Town, Jack Bevan, said: "Hednesford Town are absolutely delighted and deeply honoured to host the upcoming celebrity charity football game in partnership with the mental health charity ManUp.

“This event holds special significance as it aligns with Suicide Prevention Month, a cause that is close to our hearts.

“Mental health is an issue that affects countless lives, and we are proud to stand alongside ManUp in raising awareness and supporting those in need. Football has the power to bring communities together, and we are thrilled to use our platform to contribute to such an important cause.

Danny Dyer is among the celebrities taking part

“We are looking forward to welcoming fans, players, and celebrities to Keys Park for what promises to be a memorable day filled with family fun, unity, and purpose.

“Together, we aim to make a difference and help to break the stigma surrounding mental health. We hope that this event will not only raise funds but also inspire conversations that could save lives."

The football club’s gates will open at 1.30pm and tickets are priced at £13.20 per person, and can be purchased online at: www.sellebritysoccer.org.uk.