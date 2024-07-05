Inquest date set for death of paramedic in Hednesford which sparked murder investigation
The inquest of a West Midlands Ambulance Service worker found dead at a property in Hednesford is expected to be opened next week.
The bodies of 24-year-old West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic Daniel Duffield and 22-year-old South Wales student Laura Evans were discovered in a property on Alpine Drive last month.
Their deaths sparked an intense murder investigation by Staffordshire Police, but investigating officers have since said they 'are not looking for anyone else' in connection with the deaths.
The inquest into the death of Ms Evans opened on Wednesday while the inquest into the death of Daniel Duffield is due to be opened on July 8, Staffordshire coroner's office has confirmed.