Inquest date set for death of paramedic in Hednesford which sparked murder investigation

The bodies of 24-year-old West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic Daniel Duffield and 22-year-old South Wales student Laura Evans were discovered in a property on Alpine Drive last month.

Their deaths sparked an intense murder investigation by Staffordshire Police, but investigating officers have since said they 'are not looking for anyone else' in connection with the deaths.

The inquest into the death of Ms Evans opened on Wednesday while the inquest into the death of Daniel Duffield is due to be opened on July 8, Staffordshire coroner's office has confirmed.