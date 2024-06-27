Hednesford double murder: Ambulance service tribute to young paramedic found by colleagues

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The bodies of West Midlands Ambulance Service worker Daniel Duffield, aged 24, and Lauren Evans aged 22, were found at an address in Alpine Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Duffield was based at the trust's Willenhall Hub situated in Ashmore Lake Way where his colleagues are being given specialist support.

The trust's Willenhall senior operations manager Richard Barratt, said: “Daniel Duffield was a well-known member of staff and always keen to help and support his colleagues. His death, at such a young age is a great tragedy.

“I hope Daniel’s family can take some comfort from the hundreds of patients he helped through his time as a paramedic. Our thoughts go out to the families of both of those found at the scene.”

The murder investigation is continuing in Alpine Drive

The bodies discovered by ambulance staff around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Lauren Evans is believed to be from Bridgend in the south Wales area.

Staffordshire Police said an incident relating to recent police contact around the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

In a Facebook post Mr Duffield's sister Louise Duffield said: "Never ever thought I’d have to write this post my beautiful brother has left us today.

"I’m so distraught you’ve gone, I will never come to terms with it that your no longer here. You was such a bright soul always helping other people making them smile, laugh saving lives, but unfortunately you couldn’t help yourself.

"I will forever cherish you and us growing up together you will always be in my heart was the best brother I could of ever asked for. Forever 24 RIP Daniel Duffield.

"I’ll always miss you and love you forever until we meet again."