Outlet ready to celebrate 10 millionth visitor since opening

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands in Cannock will be welcoming its 10 millionth customer over the weekend on August 31 and September 1, with the lucky shopper set to receive a £500 gift voucher to spend at the centre.

It's the main part of a weekend of celebrations at the outlet, which has been a feature of the area since opening in 2021, as visitors will also be treated to complimentary Lindt chocolates and also receive sunflowers.

The outlet provides more than 60 designer brands like Coach, Kate Spade, Rituals Nike, and Adidas as well as 10 restaurants and cafes such as Meli, Wagamama, and Slim Chickens, and a welcoming environment for shoppers of all ages.

Since the arrival of more than 30 new brands since it opened and high footfall over the past few months, the centre has extended its opening hours from 9am until 9pm from Thursday to Saturday.

Centre manager David Jackson spoke about the significance of reaching 10 million shoppers.

He said: “Reaching 10 million shoppers is a true testament to the incredible experience we offer here at McArthurGlen West Midlands.

“Over the past three years, we’ve welcomed over 30 new brands, creating a destination with something for everyone.

"From fantastic family dining options to welcoming our four-legged friends, we’re proud to offer a full day out for the whole family.”

To find out more about the centre, go to mcarthurglen.com/en/outlets/uk/designer-outlet-west-midlands/stores/