Come on England! Neil 'Razor' Ruddock joins fans backing Three Lions at Cannock sports bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Among the spectators was Neil 'Razor' Ruddock, who is England through and through and represented his country once at the senior level, under Terry Venables when he was a member of the Euro 96 squad.

Ruddock, who made over 150 appearances for Liverpool and also played for Tottenham in a football career spanning 16 years, took in the match at Bar Sport.

Now a pundit and reality TV star, ahead of kick-off he was entertaining guests in inimitable style with no-nonsense punditry. tales from his career and of course his thoughts on the big game.

Predicting England would win, like a number of people he thought England were due a good performance with a team 'packed with talent' and said he hoped it would be tonight.

On Stourbridge-born Jude Bellingham he said: "He's a great player and has the world at his feet. Despite some quiet performances he has come good when it was needed with the goal against Slovakia, which he can do.

"I just hope he doesn't burn himself out in the way some wonderkids have in the past, but the way he talks and the upbringing he has had suggests he has a sensible head on his shoulder - a bit like me!

"I am going to go 2-0 England tonight with a good attacking performance against their old foes who are themselves a very good side – they wouldn't be at this stage if they weren't."