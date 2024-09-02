Local Plan consultation response includes objection to Heath Hayes development in Cannock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The latest Local Plan for Cannock Chase covers the years between 2018 and 2040 and the most recent consultation was held at the start of this year.

On Thursday (August 22) members of Cannock Chase Council heard that 118 people had commented on the plan during the latest consultation.

But many more have signed a petition opposing land east of Wimblebury Road in Heath Hayes being earmarked for potential future development.

A report to the cabinet said: “The majority of individual representations concerned development proposed for Heath Hayes, particularly Site SH1: Land East of Wimblebury Road and SH2: Land south of Cannock Road.

"Aside from the redevelopment of Rugeley Power Station, these are the largest housing developments proposed in the plan and they do require the release of land from the Green Belt, of which there was considerable resistance from the public and environmental groups such as CPRE (Campaign to Protect Rural England).

“Many of the public highlighted concerns about the capacity of local infrastructure, services, and facilities to cater for new residents and considered new houses may exacerbate existing issues such as parking and congestion on Wimblebury Road, as well as Five Ways roundabout. Potential flood risk and drainage issues were raised, and many were concerned about the impact on local wildlife and loss of habitat connectivity.

“In addition to the many individual responses received from the public, a petition was submitted to the council containing 304 signatures, which sought to oppose the housing development proposed east of Wimblebury Road, Heath Hayes."

The petition states: ‘We, the undersigned, are against any proposed housing development on fields to the east of Wimblebury Road, Heath Hayes.

“(The petition adds): ‘It will destroy Greenbelt, the natural environment, open countryside, spoil the view, cause pollution, overwhelm schools, medical practices, roads with increased traffic, and all of our village infrastructure. These houses are not required by local people.’

”Officers have provided the following response: It is acknowledged that new development proposed at Heath Hayes will impact local infrastructure.

"The scale of development proposed will generate contributions to existing services such as GPs and will provide a new primary school and relief road, as well as improvements to existing junctions.

“Surveys will be required to identify potential impacts on local wildlife species and habitats and specific mitigation measures may be required to avoid adverse effects. All development is required to deliver biodiversity net gain.”

The prospect of new development in the Heath Hayes area has sparked objections during the latest consultation on future plans for Cannock Chase.

The council will be asked for approval to submit the Local Plan for independent examination at a future meeting.

But since the consultation ended, the new Government has announced proposals to increase national housing targets, which would see the number required in Cannock Chase each year more than double from 248 to 555.

Deputy leader John Preece, speaking at Thursday’s cabinet meeting, said: “Local plans aren’t the easiest, quickest or simplest things to draw up.

"This is the culmination of many years of work and thank you to all officers and cabinet members past and current who have been involved in this.

“I think it is difficult to explain to people a lot of things that go on, but Local Plans are statutory requirements.

"With local housing numbers, it’s hard to get over the fact we have got to find these housing developments or else we lose control of the Local Plan.”

Council leader Tony Johnson said: “The new Government has got considerable plans around house building.

"It’s a good Local Plan and it’s in compliance with the regulations as they stand.

“If we don’t have a Local Plan, it is a free for all for developers.”