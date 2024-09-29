Pedestrians could be barred from Burntwood public footpath for six months - here's why

The works, off Peter's Lane, in Burntwood is a sewage treatment facility and construction work on the site has already begun.

Staffordshire County Council has prohibited any pedestrians from proceeding on Number 18 footpath from the Severn Trent Water Treatment Works in Hammerwich for approximately 10 metres in a south easterly direction, and then continuing for approximately 92 metres in a south westerly direction, and then continuing for approximately 155 metres in a generally south easterly direction, to the end of the track.

Ad Public Footpath No. 19 Hammerwich Parish for its entire length, from its junction with public footpath No. 18 Hammerwich Parish for approximately 131 metres in a south westerly direction.

The council stated: "The closure is required under the provision of the Road Traffic Regulations Act 1984 Section 14 due to construction works being carried out on the Severn Trent Water Treatment Works.

"No alternative route is available. A plan will be displayed on site to show the length of path to be closed and the unaffected rights of way in the area."

The notice added: "This Order will come into operation on 28/9/24 and will remain in force for a period of six months or until the risk of danger to the public is over, whichever is the earlier.

"If necessary, after six months, the Order may be extended for a further period with the approval of the Secretary of State."