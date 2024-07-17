Some of the most shocking animal abuse stories this year as RSPCA details hundreds of callouts

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The charity has warned animal cruelty is "on the rise" as it today revealed it has been called to 897 incidents in the county already this year.

The figures also show that across England and Wales – from the start of this year up to the end of June – there have already been 44,879 reports of cruelty to animals, which is a two per cent hike from the same period last year.

The RSPCA however warned "the worst could be yet to come", as in 2023 it received a report of animal cruelty every five minutes during the summer months.

The charity said last summer in particular saw reports of intentional harm towards animals rise by 11 per cent compared with the previous year, with animal beating reports also rising by 17 per cent.

Karen Colman, who heads up the RSPCA welfare oversight team, said officers are preparing for a "difficult period ahead".

She continued: "Rescuing animals from cruelty, investigating harm caused to them, and acting to prevent animal abuse, is a job no other charity does.

"We will always be here to pick up the pieces and show those animals the kindness and care they deserve."

In response to the seasonal peak in cruelty, the charity has launched its 'No Animal Deserves Cruelty' summer appeal, which will see it raise funds and help animals in need.

Ms Colman added: "Summer is a really challenging time for us and we are braced for another busy season on the frontline, but we cannot do this alone.

"That’s why our ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal seeks to tackle the rising levels of cruelty by raising vital funds to help those animals in desperate need, because every animal deserves kindness."

One of the many incidents the charity has been called to in Staffordshire so far this year happened in Lichfield in March, when a dead puppy was found in Stowe Pool.

The black-bully type dog had a white chin and was around 10 to 12 weeks old.

Although no apparent injuries were found on the pooch, rescuers at the RSPCA said she was "very malnourished" and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

A dead puppy was found in a box in Lichfield in March

In April of this year, the charity was alerted to an incident of animal cruelty in Stoke-on-Trent, when witnesses reported seeing a Canada goose being kicked in the head.

RSPCA animal rescue office Sophie Taylor rushed to the animals aid at the National Festival Park, but said it thankfully showed no signs of injury.

Sophie said: "The goose is fortunately okay and is still nesting on her eggs, but this would have been really shocking to witness and we are really thankful to those who called us about this.

Witnesses reported seeing a Canada goose being kicked in the head

“We would urge people to show kindness and respect towards all animals. This goose - who is nesting - would have felt very vulnerable

"All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is illegal to deliberately kill, injure or take one, except under licence.”

In another incident, the RSPCA was called after a duck was spotted with an air gun injury to its head at Caldon Canal in Hanley Park, Stoke-on-Trent, on April 11, prompting an appeal for information.

The domestic duck, which had been living in the wild, was found with a wound to its face which appeared large and swollen.

Rescuers at the charity saved the injured bird, who thankfully survived the attack, along with another duck which he had paired together with and said they will now be rehomed.

This duck suffered an air gun injury to its head

Also in Stoke-on-Trent, the RSPCA was called in March after Narla the cat was shot in the abdomen.

The charity is appealing for information about the incident, which happened in the allotments near the Marlow Road area of the city.

The cat underwent surgery to remove the pellet from her abdomen and was given a 50 per cent chance of survival, but thankfully recovered.

Narla the cat was shot

Another of the many animals to have been rescued by the RSPCA is Loki the dog.

A vet alerted the charity to investigate the dog's home life because she suspected the pet was a victim of cruelty, as he was found covered in lumps, swellings and bruises.

Loki was rescued by the RSPCA after he suffered cruelty at the hand of his former owner

X-rays also revealed his ribs and paws were fractured all over. His vet confirmed he was suffering and a police officer handed him into the safety of the animal welfare charity.

Once the RSPCA had brought Loki’s former owner to justice – which saw them banned for life from keeping animals – the charity found him a happy new home with loving owners.

Zoe Ballard, an inspector at the charity, rescued the pooch and recently had the chance to be reunited with him.

She said: "It’s just unbelievable. I didn’t think I’d see him like he is now in his new home. He deserves this happy ending

"No animal deserves heartbreaking abuse. Animals are like us, they feel desperation, confusion and terror. They feel every punch, every broken bone and every burn. That’s why as we mark our 200th birthday, we’ve launched this summer cruelty appeal.

“Together, we must stand against cruelty and continue to be there for the animals who desperately need our help now. To rescue them from harm and give them the lives they deserve – free from terror and torment and full of care and kindness.”

For more information on the No Animal Deserves Cruelty appeal, people should visit the RSPCA's website.