Housewife extraordinary set to host celebration to Armed Forces

Barbara Nice, the character of Birmingham-based comedian Janice Connolly BEM, is set to host an evening of entertainment celebrating the service of the Armed Forces community on Saturday, June 29 as part of the National Memorial Arboretum’s Armed Forces Week activity programme.

‘Bostin Comedy and a Right Good Singalong’ will feature veteran graduates of RBL’s ‘Recovery through Comedy’ programme, New Orleans-style brass band ‘Bostin Brass’, and ‘MASSAOKE’ a live band playing hairbrush anthems from across the decades, accompanied by giant video lyrics.

Maria Howes, head of marketing and business development at the National Memorial Arboretum, said: “Barbara Nice is the natural host for what is certain to be a ‘bostin’ evening of entertainment.

“With laughter, soul, and infinite air guitar, Bostin Comedy and a Right Good Singalong will provide the perfect opportunity to gather family and friends for a celebration of the contributions made by all members of our Armed Forces Community.

"Just make sure that you’re ready to laugh-out-loud and stretch those vocal cords."

Supported by the Royal British Legion, the event offers special discounted tickets for serving Armed Forces personnel and veterans at £12 per person.

A maximum of six tickets can be booked per serving member or veteran, with a military or veteran ID needing to be shown on entry by at least one member of the party.

Standard Adult tickets cost £24 and child tickets (under 16s) are available for £18. Due to the nature of some of the content, the event is not recommended for children under 12.

Doors open at 6.30pm on June 29, with the first act starting at 7pm and performances concluding at 11pm.

The event will take place outdoors in Heroes’ Square at the Arboretum with food and drink available from restaurant and bar facilities.

It is standing-only, with a dedicated Access Area to ensure accessibility for everyone.

To learn more about ‘Bostin Comedy and A Right Good Singalong’ and to book tickets, go to thenma.org.uk/what's-on/events/bostin'-comedy-and-a-right-good-singalong